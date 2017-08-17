FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Applications being taken for Tennessee court vacancy

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy in four counties.

The Administrative Office of the Courts says the 17th District Circuit Court vacancy was created when Judge Lee Russell announced he will retire Nov. 30.

The district covers Bedford, Lincoln, Marshall and Moore counties.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will interview qualified applicants in Fayetteville on Sept. 29. Members of the public may express any objections to an applicant during a public hearing as part of the meeting.

To qualify, an applicant must be a licensed attorney at least 30 years old, a resident of Tennessee for at least five years and a resident of the 17th Judicial District. An application is available at http://www.TNCourts.gov and is due by noon CDT Sept. 6.