APNewsBreak: Fraternity settles Yale tailgating death suit

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

APNewsBreak: Fraternity settles Yale tailgating death suit

By DAVE COLLINS
 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Yale University fraternity and more than 80 of its members have settled lawsuits over a fatal rental truck accident outside the popular Yale-Harvard football game in 2011, bringing an end to all litigation in the case, a lawyer said Friday.

A U-Haul truck carrying beer kegs heading to the Sigma Phi Epsilon tailgating area outside the Yale Bowl fatally struck 30-year-old Nancy Barry, of Salem, Massachusetts, and injured two other women. Brendan Ross, a Yale student and fraternity member who was driving the truck, was allowed into a probation program that erased criminal charges against him.

Ralph Sbrogna, a Worcester, Massachusetts, attorney representing Barry’s family, told The Associated Press that the national office of Sigma Phi Epsilon, the fraternity’s Yale chapter and the Yale fraternity members at the time of the accident were the final defendants to settle the lawsuits. The settlements were reached in November, but formal court documents have yet to be filed, he said.

Terms of all the settlements were confidential, and none of the defendants admitted any wrongdoing, Sbrogna said.

Other news
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video de Barbie gigante caminando en Dubái fue generado por computadora
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. Civil rights groups are blasting a concert series with Black performers dubbed “Soul Fest” at a Georgia park with a giant carving of Confederate leaders. Stone Mountain Park just outside Atlanta is where the Ku Klux Klan marked its rebirth in 1915. Its colossal, mountainside sculpture of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted. AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
Civil rights groups condemn ‘Soul Fest’ concerts at Georgia park with giant Confederate carving
New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Guy won’t say whether he is content with his contract situation with the Patriots. He’s at training camp. For now, that’s enough. The veteran defensive lineman reported as scheduled this week and has been on the field each of the first two days of workouts after skipping the team’s optional offseason program in the spring and last month’s mandatory minicamp. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Patriots’ Lawrence Guy on the field at training camp amid ongoing contract discussions with team

The fraternity and its members had been scheduled to go on trial in the case next week in state court in Waterbury.

Barry’s family and Sarah Short, a Yale student injured in the accident, sued the fraternity; its members, including Ross; Yale; U-Haul; and other defendants for unspecified damages. Yale, U-Haul and other defendants had earlier settled the lawsuits, Sbrogna said.

“The family is happy to have this behind them, to have some closure to this,” Sbrogna said of Barry’s relatives. “Whatever was gained from this settlement monetarily is not going to bring this young woman back.”

A lawyer for the fraternity did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

A Yale spokesman had no immediate comment.

The accident happened Nov. 19, 2011, outside the Yale Bowl, where Harvard beat Yale 45-7 in the 128th edition of the rivalry.

Ross, of O’Fallon, Missouri, revved the truck’s engine in an effort to get pedestrians to move, but the vehicle took off, state prosecutors said. Ross told police he tried to hit the brake but hit the gas pedal instead. Ross passed a field sobriety test after the accident and was charged with negligent homicide and reckless driving.

He was granted accelerated rehabilitation in February 2013. The program allows charges to be erased upon successful completion of probation. He also was ordered to perform 400 hours of community service.

After the accident, Yale tightened its tailgating rules. It now bans kegs at university athletic events and other functions. Also, oversized vehicles, such as box trucks and large commercial vehicles, are barred from university lots at athletic events unless they are driven by a preapproved authorized vendor.