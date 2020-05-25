U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he'll serve full term despite health questions
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend

South Dakota reports 23 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths

 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 23 new coronavirus infections on Monday but no new deaths from COVID-19.

The department said 3,274 of the state’s 4,586 coronavirus cases have been reported in Minnehaha County, the most populous county in South Dakota and the site of a large outbreak at a pork processing plant. That’s up 14 from Sunday.

The number of South Dakota deaths tied to the coronavirus remained at 50 Monday, the department said. The state had 1,121 active cases, down 21 from Sunday.

The number of hospitalized patients was 99 on Monday, up 14 from the previous day. A total of 370 cases have ever required hospitalization.

Officials said 3,415 people have recovered from the coronavirus in South Dakota.

Health officials have warned the actual number of infections is higher because many people may not display symptoms or have not sought testing for mild symptoms. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.