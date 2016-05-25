Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Poland’s suspect in home-made bomb blast confesses

 
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A 22-year-old student confessed during questioning to having planted a home-made explosive device on a city bus in southwestern Poland and prosecutors are seeking his formal arrest, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

One person was slightly injured when a container filled with nails exploded in the street in the city of Wroclaw Thursday, after it was carried out of the bus where it had been left.

A suspect, identified under Poland’s privacy laws only as Pawel R., was detained on Tuesday and questioned by prosecutors on Wednesday on charges of having planned to kill many people with the use of explosives. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Robert Tomankiewicz, head of the prosecutor’s office in Wroclaw, said the suspect confessed to having left the device on the bus, but refused to answer any questions.

Tomankiewicz said prosecutors are seeking a court order to arrest the suspect for three months.