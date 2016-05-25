Poland’s suspect in home-made bomb blast confesses

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A 22-year-old student confessed during questioning to having planted a home-made explosive device on a city bus in southwestern Poland and prosecutors are seeking his formal arrest, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

One person was slightly injured when a container filled with nails exploded in the street in the city of Wroclaw Thursday, after it was carried out of the bus where it had been left.

A suspect, identified under Poland’s privacy laws only as Pawel R., was detained on Tuesday and questioned by prosecutors on Wednesday on charges of having planned to kill many people with the use of explosives. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Robert Tomankiewicz, head of the prosecutor’s office in Wroclaw, said the suspect confessed to having left the device on the bus, but refused to answer any questions.

Tomankiewicz said prosecutors are seeking a court order to arrest the suspect for three months.