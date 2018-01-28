FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Jordan marks handover of 12 US Black Hawk helicopters

 
Share

ZARQA, Jordan (AP) — Jordan has marked the U.S. delivery of 12 Black Hawk helicopters over the past nine months with a military ceremony, including a hostage rescue drill and a flyover.

The helicopters are meant to help secure the borders of Jordan against external threats, including from Islamic State extremists in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

IS militants have been pushed back from large swaths of territory by a U.S.-led military coalition in which Jordan plays a key role.

Sunday’s ceremony at a Jordanian military base was attended by Gen. Joseph Votel, commander of the U.S. Central Command.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force and its Quick Reaction Force showcased the Black Hawks in a drill showing the rescue of a wounded hostage.

The aircraft were delivered between March and December 2017.