Arizona House votes to repeal HIV/AIDS instruction law

 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a move by Arizona lawmakers to repeal a law barring HIV education that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle.” (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The Arizona House has approved the repeal of a 1991 law barring HIV and AIDS instruction that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle” following the filing of a lawsuit by LGBT groups.

Wednesday’s action sends the measure to the Senate and comes a day after Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich declined to join in defending the suit filed last month against the state’s Board of Education and schools chief.

___

12:30 p.m.

