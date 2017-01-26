Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

US unemployment claims tick up to 259,000, but remain low

By PAUL WISEMAN
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but jobless claims remained low enough to suggest that most Americans enjoy job security.

THE NUMBERS: The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly claims for unemployment aid rose by 22,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 259,000. The less volatile four-week average was 245,500, down by 2,000 and lowest since November 1973. Overall, 2.1 million Americans are collecting unemployment checks, down 6.6 percent from a year ago.

THE TAKEAWAY: Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. The low levels suggest that employers are confident enough to be hanging on to their workers. Weekly claims have now come in below 300,000 for 99 straight weeks, longest streak since 1970.

KEY DRIVERS: The U.S. labor market is healthy. The unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, near a nine-year low and close to what economists consider full employment. Employers last year added 180,000 jobs a month, solid but down from a monthly average of 229,000 in 2015.