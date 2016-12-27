Correction: Nightclub Shooting story

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — In a story Dec. 25 about a nightclub shooting in Mount Vernon, New York, The Associated Press, relying on information provided by the mayor’s office, reported erroneously on how many people were killed. One person died in the shooting, not two.

The AP, also based on information from the mayor’s office, also misspelled the victim’s first name. He is O’Neil Bandoo, not O’Neal.

A corrected version of the story is below:

1 killed, 5 wounded in suburban NYC nightclub shooting

Police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a packed suburban New York City nightclub, killing one man and wounding five others

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — Police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a packed suburban New York City nightclub, killing one person and wounding five others.

Authorities say the suspect may have been ejected from the Mansion nightclub in Mount Vernon shortly before the 4:26 a.m. shooting on Christmas Day.

Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas said in a statement Sunday that the establishment’s owner, O’Neil Bandoo, was killed.

The mayor’s office says an initial report that a second victim had died was incorrect. The mayor says that person is recovering after extensive surgery at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Police say the shooting victims were found in the lobby and on the street outside the club.

Officials didn’t immediately name the suspect, but say he is a Bronx resident with a pending attempted murder case.

Witness Cleveland Douse tells The Journal News that 200 people were in the club during the shooting.

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com