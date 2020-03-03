U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Victim killed in Missouri entertainment district was 17

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The victim killed in a shooting that also wounded four people in a popular Kansas City entertainment district was just 17 years old, authorities say.

Police identified the teen Monday as Devin Harris, and said three men injured in the Westport shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, are in stable condition. Two of them had been in critical condition. A women also sustained non-life threatening injuries around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after shots were fired by occupants of a sport utility vehicle.

Devon Carter, 25, of Kansas City, Kansas, is jailed on $150,000 bond on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the shooting. Court records say he told police that he was driving the SUV after going to a Westport club with 30 friends and family for a birthday celebration. He told police that there was an altercation with another group after they left the club, leading to the gunfire.

No attorney is listed for Carter in online court records.

An off-duty police officer witnessed the shooting and fired his gun at the SUV. But Officer Doaa El-Ashkar also said Monday that an investigation found that the officer didn’t strike anyone. She said officers continue looking for other suspects but provided no details.