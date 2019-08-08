FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Trade retaliation program unlikely to help Maine blueberries

By PATRICK WHITTLE
 
Share

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal program designed to help farmers suffering from trade disruptions is unlikely to assist Maine’s wild blueberry growers who are struggling in the face of falling prices, loss of business in China and competition with the Canadian crop.

Maine is the sole commercial producer of wild blueberries, which are smaller than cultivated blueberries and are used in a variety of frozen and processed products, in the United States but competes against Canada. Canada’s weaker dollar puts Maine and its berries at a trade disadvantage, and some growers have started intentionally producing less fruit as a result of poor prices in recent years, Maine Agriculture Commissioner Amanda Beal said in a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary Bill Northey last month.

Beal has called on the USDA to include the crop in its Market Facilitation Program, which is slated to provide billions to growers negatively impacted by foreign trade retaliation.

But the USDA told The Associated Press in an emailed statement that program is intended for crops that aren’t easily used in school food programs or by food banks. Wild blueberries sometimes fill those needs. The statement said the blueberries are still eligible for other USDA assistance programs, such as one that feeds products into federal nutrition programs when there’s an oversupply in the market.

Other news
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds

“That route remains a permanent, viable solution for wild blueberry growers in Maine,” the statement said.

Maine farmers collected 50.4?million pounds of the wild fruit in 2018, down more than 17?million pounds from the previous year, according to University of Maine data.

“Faced by economic pressures and reduced prices, many growers have drastically cut back on harvesting their crop within the past two years and will continue to do so this coming crop season,” Beal’s letter said. “Some have left the business altogether — a huge blow to local communities and economies in rural Downeast Maine.”

The state plans to supply the USDA with more data about the subject to make the case that Maine growers deserve assistance, said Jim Britt, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. The state’s congressional delegation is also calling on the USDA to help.

Wild blueberry growers deserve assistance in part because of a drop in exports to China amid trade hostilities between that country and the U.S., said Patricia Kontur, interim director of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine, which promotes Maine blueberries. The exports fell from 2 million pounds in 2017 to 75,000 pounds last year, she said.

“We’re hoping they’ll alter that to include Maine wild blueberries,” Kontur said.

___

This story has been corrected to show that farmers collected 50.4 million pounds of blueberries in 2018, not about 57 million pounds, according to updated figures from the University of Maine.

PATRICK WHITTLE
PATRICK WHITTLE
Patrick Whittle is based in Maine and covers environment.