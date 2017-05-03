Teenager indicted on murder, other charges in fatal shooting

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A teenager facing trial as an adult in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy has been indicted on murder charges.

Atlantic County prosecutors say Isaiah Newsome also faces a gang criminality charge and two weapons counts in the indictment handed up by a county grand jury.

The 19-year-old Sicklerville resident was 17 when he allegedly shot Dr. Steven Davion Garrett, whose body was found in a Pleasantville park in August 2015. Prosecutors say “Dr.” is part of Garrett’s given name and not a title.

Newsome was arrested at his high school in October 2015 and charged as a juvenile. But his case was moved to adult court in December 2016 and he has remained in custody since.

He could face life in prison if convicted on the murder count.