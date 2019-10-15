1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Lowell

LOWELL, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a man has died in a three-vehicle crash in Lowell.

Police say a vehicle was crossing an intersection Tuesday morning when it was struck by a car traveling on Route 100.

The first vehicle then hit a tractor trailer while the second car went off the road.

Police say the driver of the second car, 66-year-old Craig Sears, was unconscious when emergency medical crews arrived. He was taken to North County Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby.