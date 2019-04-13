FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
1850 house at risk of demolition for Mississippi development

 
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A developer wants to build commercial property and condominiums on the site of a northeast Mississippi home built in 1850.

The Commercial Dispatch reports developer Charles T. Carter told Starkville’s Development Review Committee on Thursday that development requires moving or demolishing the Gillespie-Jackson House.

City Planner Daniel Havelin says the city hasn’t received an application yet. Havelin says the house isn’t legally protected from demolition.

Carter says Camson Development Co. of Marietta, Georgia hasn’t yet bought the property.

Owner Joe T. Mosley is asking $1.9 million for the house and its 3.3-acre (1.3-hectare) property. Neil Payne, the Mosley family’s real estate agent, says Camson hasn’t yet made a formal offer.

Payne says the Mosley family prefers to give away the house for relocation, but hasn’t found anyone to take it.

___

Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com