Workers injured in foundry furnace explosion

PHELPS, Wis. (AP) — A furnace explosion at a foundry in northern Wisconsin has injured two workers, including one who was badly burned.

WJFW-TV (http://bit.ly/2jjW3It ) reports the explosion happened Friday at Phelps Cast, a foundry operated by Berntsen Brass and Aluminum in Phelps.

The station reports a worker was standing in front of a furnace when it exploded. He was airlifted to a hospital. A second worker who came to the man’s aid was also injured.

___

Information from: WJFW-TV, http://www.wjfw.com