FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man convicted of murder during Craigslist sale faces life

 
Share

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man accused of killing a college student answering an ad on Craigslist has been convicted of murder and faces life in prison.

Kalynn Shiquez Ruthenberg, 24, was found guilty late Tuesday in the 2015 shooting death of 21-year-old James E. Jones, Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds said in a news release Wednesday. Ruthenberg was convicted of a variety of charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery, Reynolds said.

Jones was a junior at Clark Atlanta University when he responded on Feb. 9, 2015, to a Craigslist post advertising an iPhone for sale. Prosecutors said Ruthenberg and two other men shot him with a .45-caliber gun when he arrived, and then stole his cellphone. Reynolds said that as Jones lay dying, Ruthenberg told one of the other men to take Jones’ Nike tennis shoes and then shot him again.

Ruthenberg is a known associate of the Crips gang, Reynolds said.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 20.

Charges are pending against Jordan Baker, 21, and Jonathon Myles, 22. Both are being held without bond.