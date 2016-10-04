Winston-Salem man gets life in murder trial

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Winston-Salem man has been spared the death penalty and will spend the rest of his life in prison for the killing of an Ardmore woman during a home invasion.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2dXa9wU) that on Monday, a Forsyth County jury sentenced 24-year-old Anthony Vinh Nguyen to life in prison. The same jury convicted Nguyen last week of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and armed robbery in the death of 43-year-old Shelia Pace Gooden.

Out of five death penalty trials in the state this year, Nguyen is the fourth defendant so far in which a jury recommended a life sentence over death.

Prosecutors said Nguyen and two other men broke into Gooden’s house in October 2013 to rob her. Gooden was shot several times. The three men ransacked the house and stole a TV worth $200.

