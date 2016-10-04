Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Winston-Salem man gets life in murder trial

 
Share

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Winston-Salem man has been spared the death penalty and will spend the rest of his life in prison for the killing of an Ardmore woman during a home invasion.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2dXa9wU) that on Monday, a Forsyth County jury sentenced 24-year-old Anthony Vinh Nguyen to life in prison. The same jury convicted Nguyen last week of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and armed robbery in the death of 43-year-old Shelia Pace Gooden.

Out of five death penalty trials in the state this year, Nguyen is the fourth defendant so far in which a jury recommended a life sentence over death.

Prosecutors said Nguyen and two other men broke into Gooden’s house in October 2013 to rob her. Gooden was shot several times. The three men ransacked the house and stole a TV worth $200.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com