Rural Maine counties to get nearly $3M for infrastructure

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Maine’s two U.S. senators say rural Maine counties are getting nearly $3 million for infrastructure upgrades.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the $2.9 million award from the Northern Border Regional Commission will pay for eight projects in Aroostook, Somerset and Knox counties.

One of the grants is a $500,000 award to the Presque Isle Utilities District to construct a pump station in the Presque Isle area. Another $500,000 grant to the town of Washburn will help upgrade an existing wastewater treatment facility.

Collins and King say the funds will help improve local economies and quality of life in rural parts of the state. The Northern Border Regional Commission is a federal-state partnership created by Congress 10 years ago.