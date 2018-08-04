FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rural Maine counties to get nearly $3M for infrastructure

 
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Maine’s two U.S. senators say rural Maine counties are getting nearly $3 million for infrastructure upgrades.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the $2.9 million award from the Northern Border Regional Commission will pay for eight projects in Aroostook, Somerset and Knox counties.

One of the grants is a $500,000 award to the Presque Isle Utilities District to construct a pump station in the Presque Isle area. Another $500,000 grant to the town of Washburn will help upgrade an existing wastewater treatment facility.

Collins and King say the funds will help improve local economies and quality of life in rural parts of the state. The Northern Border Regional Commission is a federal-state partnership created by Congress 10 years ago.