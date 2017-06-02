Galesburg man sentenced 40 years in killing, home invasion

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — A northwest Illinois man has been handed a 40-year prison sentence in connection with a home invasion turned homicide last year.

The (Galesburg) Register-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2rNmzhH ) 20-year-old Miguel A. Romo of Galesburg was sentenced Thursday in the death of 19-year-old Dakota R. Tinkham, who was found in March 2016.

Romo is among several charged in the case and faced first-degree murder, along with other charges.

Knox County prosecutors had sought 60 years. But Romo’s defense attorney Scott Kamin sought a lesser sentence, saying Romo wanted to form a relationship with his 1-year-old son and missed his birth while incarcerated in Knox County.

Romo was found guilty in January. He didn’t testify during his trial.

___

Information from: The Register-Mail, http://www.register-mail.com