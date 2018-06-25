FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Records ID officer who shot, killed Baltimore teen in 2016

 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Sun has revealed the identity of an officer who fatally shot a teenage gunman in 2016.

The Sun is reporting Monday that investigative case files it obtained through a public records request show the Coppin State University police officer who shot 18-year-old Lavar “Nook” Douglas is Daniel Urbanowicz. Chief Leonard Hamm says he no longer works for Coppin State police.

The shooting was found justified after an outside investigation, but the Douglas family has demanded more information. The New York Times drew attention to the case this month in a five-part podcast on race and policing in Baltimore.

The records show the 29-year-old former policeman’s name had been withheld out of concern for his safety. The Sun says he did not return its messages seeking comment.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com