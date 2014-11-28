Plan would use medical marijuana to fund education

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
CHICAGO (AP) — A well-known Chicago civil rights attorney wants to branch out into the medical marijuana business and is pledging to donate half of the earnings to support educational initiatives around the state.

Jon Loevy and several partners have applied for a permit to open the farm in Edgewood, a small town in Effingham County in southern Illinois. He says they would channel half of their earnings to help fund projects including new charter schools in underserved communities.

“Illinois has created a real opportunity for profits, and a lot of the groups chasing this are hedge funds and private equity firms trying to get rich,” Loevy told the Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/1ptvzSM ). “We see this as an opportunity to reroute millions of dollars to education in Illinois when it’s really needed.”

His partners include Michael Kanovitz, Loevy’s partner at the Loevy & Loevy law firm, and real estate developer Rich Silverstein.

Under its new medical marijuana program, Illinois will award 22 farm licenses and 60 dispensary licenses throughout the state.

Loevy and his partners are competing with three other would-be growers for the permit in that particular district.

Their plan is for a $5 million to $70 million, 20,000 square-foot growing operation.

A trustee in Edgewood, Ervin Yocum, said the village views the proposal as it would any other business venture looking to come to town. He also owns the land that the cultivation center would be built on and would sell it to the group if they get the state license.

“We need the jobs down here,” Yocum said. “It’s a medicine.”

State officials plan to award licenses before the end of the year.

“We feel our application is going to be successful,” Loevy told the newspaper. “We like our chances, and if it works we’re going to be able to donate millions of dollars to education in Illinois at a time when more funding is really needed.”

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://www.suntimes.com/index