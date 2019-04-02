FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Wasilla woman dies in 2-car crash southwest of city

 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 20-year-old Wasilla woman died in a two-car crash southwest of the city.

Alaska State Troopers say Payton Petersen died Tuesday morning in a crash at 10 Mile Knik-Goose Bay Road.

Troopers took a call on the crash just after 8 a.m.

Investigators say Peterson was driving a compact car at high speed when she lost control and skidded into oncoming traffic.

Her car collided with a pickup driven by 52-year-old Michael Moritz of Wasilla.

Petersen was not wearing a seat belt. She died at the scene.

Moritz was taken by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation.