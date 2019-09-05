Officials say wildfire near Layton is 60% contained

LAYTON, Utah (AP) — Officials say a Utah wildfire that sparked late Monday night is now 60% contained.

KSL-TV reports the Layton wildfire has burned about 128 acres (52 hectares) and is 60% contained as of Wednesday evening. No structures have been damaged.

All evacuations had been lifted by Tuesday evening. More than 100 homes were evacuated earlier this week.

The fire is burning in the hills near Layton, about 25 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire but ruled out lightning.

It is the second blaze in four days where residents had to flee their homes.

A wildfire in Bountiful that destroyed three homes and damaged eight others forced the evacuation of more than 400 homes on Friday. That fire was 100% contained as of Sunday evening.

___

