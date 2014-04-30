German immigrant laws challenged in European court

BERLIN (AP) — A European Court of Justice adviser has concluded that Germany’s immigration law requiring basic German language knowledge violates European Union treaties.

Advocate General Paolo Mengozzi’s report to the court Wednesday said the requirements for prospective immigrants seeking to reunite with spouses already living in Germany violates the European Union directive on family unification.

Mengozzi’s opinion came in the case of a Turkish woman who has tried for four years to join her husband in Germany. Her visa application was denied because she didn’t know enough German.

Most EU countries don’t require foreign spouses to pass mandatory language tests before they join their partners.

The advocate general’s report is not binding, but traditionally the court follows his recommendation. It will take several more months for the court to return a verdict.