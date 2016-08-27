Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Chris Tucker hosts celebrity golf tournament in Georgia

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Actor Chris Tucker hosts a celebrity golf tournament in suburban Atlanta to raise funds for programs to support children and education locally.

Athletes and entertainers from legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, former NBA players Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo, along with singer Jeffrey Osborne and are expected to attend Tucker’s third annual event on Saturday morning. The golf event will be held in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

There will also be an awards dinner in the afternoon.

Tucker is best known for starring in the “Rush Hour” film franchise opposite of Jackie Chan. The comedian’s other film credits include “Friday,” ’'Money Talks” and “The Fifth Element.”