Chris Tucker hosts celebrity golf tournament in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Actor Chris Tucker hosts a celebrity golf tournament in suburban Atlanta to raise funds for programs to support children and education locally.

Athletes and entertainers from legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, former NBA players Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo, along with singer Jeffrey Osborne and are expected to attend Tucker’s third annual event on Saturday morning. The golf event will be held in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

There will also be an awards dinner in the afternoon.

Tucker is best known for starring in the “Rush Hour” film franchise opposite of Jackie Chan. The comedian’s other film credits include “Friday,” ’'Money Talks” and “The Fifth Element.”