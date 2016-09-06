Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Brazil’s Rousseff vacates presidential palace after ouster

 
Share

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dilma Rousseff moved out of Brazil’s presidential palace Tuesday, six days after senators voted to impeach and remove her from office.

A crowd of supporters cheered the country’s first female president outside the Alvorada Palace in the capital of Brasilia, some giving her flowers and other gifts.

The news portal G1 showed her later being greeted by supporters at the airport and boarding a plane. Rousseff has said she planned to return to her hometown of Porto Alegre in southern Brazil.

Rousseff was removed from office Wednesday for breaking fiscal responsibility laws in her management of the federal budget.

She denies the accusations. She says her removal was a modern-day coup d'état by political enemies who wanted her out office.

Former Vice President Michel Temer is now president and will serve out Rousseff’s term, which runs through 2018.