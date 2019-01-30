Man pleads guilty to making bomb threat at veterans clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former Springfield man pleaded guilty to making bomb threat aimed at a veterans clinic in Mount Vernon.

Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Richard Leslie Turner III on Tuesday admitted that on July 13, 2018, he threatened to blow up the Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

Prosecutors say Turner became angry after he was told an appointment he had at the clinic had been changed. Shortly after Turner left, another patient said Turner was in the parking lot making statements about obtaining explosives and blowing up the clinic.

When authorities contacted him, Turner became angry that the clinic called police and again said he intended to blow up the clinic.