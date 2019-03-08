FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man charged with arson, battery in domestic violence case

 
Share

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man has been charged with arson and aggravated battery after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend with kerosene and lit her on fire.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports 38-year-old Dustin R. Hieronymus of Rathdrum was bound over to 1st District Court after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Hieronymus and his girlfriend began arguing on Valentine’s Day because she wanted to keep singing and a karaoke bar but he wanted to leave. Prosecutors say the argument continued at the couple’s home and that when the woman went to lie down Hieronymus doused her head and upper body with kerosene and set it aflame. The woman sustained burns to her arms, face and hair.

Defense attorney Zachary Jones told the court he took issue with having three separate charges filed against the client in what he said was a single fluid incident.

___

Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com