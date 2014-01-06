Widow of boxer Tapia marries his half-brother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The widow of world champion boxer Johnny Tapia has remarried.

KOB-TV reports (http://goo.gl/LJCYM9) representatives for Teresa Tapia confirmed Sunday that she married Johnny Tapia’s half-brother, Jeffrey Padilla.

Tapia spokesman Julian Jiron says the marriage came “out of love, respect, and the preservation of the family and Johnny’s legacy.”

A wedding photo showed Teresa Tapia and Jeffrey Padilla joined by Johnny’s sons, Johnny Tapia Jr. and Lorenzo Tapia.

In a statement, Teresa Tapia said she decided marrying Jeffrey Padilla would be best for the children, for a continuation of their sense of family.

Johnny Tapia died at his Albuquerque home in 2012. Investigators said there were no indications of a drug overdose or alcohol use but that the 45-year-old former fighter likely developed medical complications from past illegal drug use.

