FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Southeast Asian meet starts with call for unity

 
Share

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Latest on the meeting in Singapore of leaders from the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have begun their annual summit with calls to work together to resolve tensions over trade and other issues.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed fellow members of the 10-nation grouping by saying that joint efforts are more urgent than ever.

Other news
FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Hong Kong government on Friday, July 28, 2023, called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions.(Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions
FILE - The logo of French luxury group Kering is pictured in Paris, France, on Sept. 15, 2017. French luxury conglomerate Kering has reached a cash deal to purchase a 30% stake in Italian fashion house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from a Qatari investment firm. Under the deal announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, Kering has the option to buy 100% of Valentino no later than 2028. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French luxury group Kering to buy 30% stake in Valentino for 1.7 billion euros cash
File - Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. Some 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. (Pierre Honnorat/WFP via AP, File)
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages

He said the international order is “at a turning point” and it’s unclear if the rules of the global system that have underpinned the region’s peace and growing wealth will survive.

Lee said ASEAN and several other major countries including India and China have made “substantive progress” on a market-opening initiative called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. It is unclear whether a deal on the initiative will be reached in Singapore.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

___

9:40 a.m.

The potential damage to global trade caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff battle with Beijing is looming as leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China, the U.S. and other regional economies meet in Singapore this week.

New tariffs imposed by the U.S. and China on billions of dollars of each other’s products in a dispute over technology policy and other issues have begun to bite.

It’s unclear if the region’s reliance on trade will lead ASEAN to push ahead this week with a free trade pact that would commit member countries to opening their markets further. But the talk in Singapore is of freer trade.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told a business forum Monday that no country can handle trends toward more protectionism, uncertainty and other destabilizing factors alone.