Company accused of illegally dumping waste into sewer system

 
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — A Mesa environmental services company’s owner and three employees are accused of illegally dumping thousands of gallons of waste in the sewer system of another Phoenix suburb.

The Arizona Republic reports that Fountain Hills officials said Green Arrow Environmental Services workers dumped 5,000 gallons of foul-smelling waste into the town’s sewage system.

Town prosecutors charged company owner Peter Marquardt and three employees with criminal damage and criminal littering or polluting.

Fountain Hills treats and recycles wastewater for irrigation and use in its signature fountain.

Marquardt and one worker have pleaded not guilty. The other two workers haven’t yet entered pleas.

Green Arrow and Marquart didn’t immediately respond Saturday to The Associated Press’ requests for comment on the allegations.

Green Arrow also didn’t respond to the Republic’s requests for comment.