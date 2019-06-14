FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Driver arrested after crash into utility pole, power cut

 
Share

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — A driver has been arrested in Vermont in connection with a crash into a utility pole that knocked down power lines.

Police said live electrical lines were on the ground. Green Mountain Power was contacted late Thursday to cut power to most of the town of Shelburne and parts of South Burlington while rescue crews responded. Power has since been restored.

Police say the driver, 24-year-old Gunnar Bevilacqua, of Essex, struck the pole and then his vehicle rolled over. He was taken to UVM Medical Center for injuries and released.

Police said Bevilacqua is facing a drunken driving charge. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.