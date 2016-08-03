Man killed after firing at Virginia deputies identified

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have identified the 65-year-old man who died from return fire after shooting at deputies.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure tells local news outlets the man killed early Monday has been identified as Kenneth Eugene Bonanno.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies were responding to a report of a crash in the Fredericksburg area around 2 a.m. Monday.

The caller said a vehicle traveling at high speed had jumped the median, crossed the road and stopped.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office says no one was with the vehicle, but they saw a man — later identified as Bonnano — nearby.

Officials say Bonnano had a handgun and fired at the deputies as they approached. Officials say deputies returned fire, striking Bonnano, who died at a hospital.

The deputies weren’t injured.