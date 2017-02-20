Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Jeep stuck in sand dune for 40 years to be removed this week

 
Share

TRURO, Mass. (AP) — A Jeep that has been stuck inside a Massachusetts sand dune for 40 years is set to be removed.

The Cape Cod Times reports (http://bit.ly/2kRGjsH ) the Jeep Wagoneer is entombed in a garage in Truro that became overtaken by the dune decades ago.

Basil Musnuff’s mother owns the property. He says he began visiting in the 1970s and has never seen the Jeep driven.

Musnuff says the family has wanted to get the Jeep out of the collapsing garage for years but the town wouldn’t let them move the sand due to concerns about the dune system.

Town officials recently changed their approach to the shifting sands and asked the family to remove the vehicle.

The removal is scheduled for Friday, weather permitting.