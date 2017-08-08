Former firefighter dies after state park swimming accident

TALLULAH FALLS, Ga. (AP) — A veteran and former Atlanta firefighter has died after an accident while swimming at a Georgia state park.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon says 38-year-old Tavaris Slade went underwater at the Sliding Rock Trail at Tallulah Gorge State Park on Sunday. He was rescued and revived after being underwater for nearly five minutes, but died around noon, before he could be airlifted to the hospital.

McKinnon did not say what caused Slade to go underwater.

Slade was a U.S. Army veteran from Savannah. Atlanta fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford says Slade had fractured his vertebrae and skull and broke a foot in a 2015 accident while working at a fire station in northwest Atlanta. He did not return to work after the accident.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com