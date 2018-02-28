Autopsy: Man found on fire died of blunt force trauma

BALTIMORE (AP) — An autopsy has found that a Baltimore man found dead in a fire was killed first.

Baltimore police said in a statement Wednesday that the medical examiner’s office determined 38-year-old Shamar Poole died on blunt force trauma, and was set on fire after the assault.

Officers responding to a report of a fire early Tuesday found Baltimore City firefighters extinguishing a man on fire inside a vacant apartment complex. Poole was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police believe Poole was killed elsewhere and moved to the building, but did not detail what led them to determine that. No motive or suspects have been identified.

