FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

2 Republicans head to runoff for south Georgia House seat

By Associated Press
 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republicans are headed to a March 12 runoff in a special election to fill a south Georgia House seat.

Franklin Patten and James Burchett easily beat two Democratic opponents Tuesday in the district covering parts of Atkinson, Lanier, Lowndes and Ware Counties.

The seat became available in November when Rep. Jason Shaw was appointed to the Georgia Public Service Commission by former Gov. Nathan Deal.

Unofficial results from Georgia’s secretary of state show that Patten had about 43 percent of the 3,515 votes cast. Burchett got 42.5 percent.

But neither received over 50 percent of votes needed to avoid the runoff.

The two Democrats running garnered less than 15 percent of votes combined in the rural and reliably red district.