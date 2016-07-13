Hundreds in Tulsa peacefully protest police shootings

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in Tulsa for a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest against recent fatal police shootings.

The Tulsa World reports (http://bit.ly/29MBTBR ) the crowd met at a cultural center Tuesday evening and proceeded to march about four miles through downtown streets, at times blocking traffic.

Marchers carried signs and chanted slogans such as “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”

According to the newspaper, at least 200 people were in the crowd.

The protest comes after the recent fatal police shootings of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. Organizer Bobby Scott says police violence also happens in Tulsa.

