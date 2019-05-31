FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Phoenix man gets 20 years in girlfriend’s shooting death

 
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend two years ago before her body was dumped in a lake north of Phoenix.

Kodi James Bowe, 29, also received a consecutive sentence of seven years for an unrelated aggravated assault conviction, meaning a 27-year term for the two cases, said Bryan Bouchard, spokesman for Maricopa County Superior Court.

Bowe earlier pleaded guilty to murder in the March 2017 death of 21-year-old Taylorlyn Nelson, who authorities say was shot while inside the trailer she shared with Bowe.

Prosecutors said Bowe’s brother, Maxx James Bowe, 27, held down Nelson’s shoulders while Kodi Bowe shot her in the head.

Investigators say the Bowe brothers and Kerrie Jaye Quaintance put Nelson’s body into a sleeping bag, which was then sewn shut. The bag was weighed down with rocks, attached to the bottom of Quaintance’s paddle boat and dumped into the lake.

Four months later, divers recovered Nelson’s body at Lake Pleasant, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

Maxx Bowe and Quaintance both pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution. Maxx Bowe was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Authorities say Kodi Bowe had previously assaulted Nelson on several instances, including choking her and putting a gun to her head.

Investigators say they found blood and a 9-mm casing inside the trailer, and a bloody ottoman also was removed.

Authorities say a witness reported seeing Nelson’s body on a sofa.