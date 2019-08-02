Museum selling bricks from Bethlehem Steel’s demolished HQ

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Bethlehem Steel’s former world headquarters is gone, but fans of the defunct steelmaker can now get their hands on a piece of the demolished landmark.

The National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem is selling commemorative bricks from Martin Tower. The 21-story building was imploded in May to make way for a $200 million mixed-use development.

Workers saved nearly 1,000 bricks from the building’s loading dock and parking deck. The museum has attached a plaque to each brick and is selling them for $25 each. All proceeds benefit the museum.

The museum’s president and CEO, Kara Mohsinger, calls it a “unique opportunity to own a small part of one of the most historic events to occur in the Lehigh Valley.” She says the museum worked with the property owners to make it happen.