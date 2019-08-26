Vermont investigators say propane leak led to house blast

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont fire investigators say leaking propane gas was responsible for an explosion that heavily damaged a home in Brownington.

The five residents of the home were away when the explosion occurred Friday evening. There were no injuries.

When Orleans firefighters arrived, they found the home heavily damaged while a small fire in the basement had burned itself out.

The Caledonian-Record reports an investigation revealed an LP Gas tanks of the size used for cooking grills was being used in the basement to fuel an instant hot water heater.

The source of the propane leak has not been determined. The probable source of ignition was an electric water pump located in the basement.

The explosion and fire have been ruled accidental.

