2-year-old child found dead in parked car in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence police say a 2-year-old child whose body was found inside a parked car was in the care at the time of a family member who was not a parent.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that police on Monday identified the boy as Devonte Lashaun Turner. He was found Sunday evening after someone reported a child was left unattended in a car.

Police Chief Gregory Burns told reporters a death investigation was under way and that heat may have contributed to the boy’s death.

The National Weather Service says the temperature reached 88 Sunday afternoon in Lawrence.

