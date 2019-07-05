FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ATF offers reward in theft of guns from Memphis pawn shop

 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the theft of guns from a pawn shop in Tennessee.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said a news release that about nine guns were stolen from Cash America Pawn in Memphis on June 28. ATF investigators say the pawn shop is a federal firearm licensee.

ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. The National Shooting Sports Foundation is matching the reward, bringing the total amount to $10,000.

The foundation matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the ATF or the Memphis Police Department.