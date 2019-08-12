FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Sheriff: Tennessee officer mistakenly pulls gun on neighbor

 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say the assistant police chief at the University of Tennessee mistook his neighbor’s garage for his own and pulled a gun on his new neighbor.

News outlets report the Knox County District Attorney’s Office says it won’t prosecute Keith Lambert over the July 24 confrontation. A county sheriff’s office report says Valerie Slowik told deputies Lambert entered her garage and ordered her out of it at gunpoint.

It says she told Lambert that he had the wrong house, but Lambert didn’t realize his error until he saw Slowik’s husband exit the home. Property records show Lambert purchased the home next door just days earlier. The Slowiks said Lambert moved in on the day of the confrontation.

Lambert was placed on paid administrative leave pending sheriff’s office and police investigations.