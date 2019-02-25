FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Louisiana voters choose new lawmakers in special elections

 
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana voters have chosen four new state lawmakers in weekend special elections.

Election results show Ruston businessman Chris Turner, a Republican, will take over the 12th District seat. Democrat Ed Larvadain III, an Alexandria city councilman, won the 26th District job.

Pineville attorney Mike Johnson, a Republican, took the vacant 27th District seat. And Republican Ryan Bourriaque, Cameron Parish Police Jury administrator, won the 47th District position.

Three other vacant legislative seats will be decided by runoff elections scheduled for March 30.

New legislators are filling seats for the remainder of a term that ends in January. They’ll have to run for re-election in October if they want to keep the jobs.

Lawmakers previously in the seven positions were elected or hired to jobs elsewhere, including parish presidencies and judgeships.