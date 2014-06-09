Guinea opposition quits parliament, promises demos

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Guinea opposition quits parliament, promises demos

By BOUBACAR DIALLO
 
Share

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s opposition announced Monday it is pulling out of parliament and threatening street demonstrations, which will paralyze the institution ahead of key votes.

The impoverished, yet mineral-rich, West African country has been wracked by demonstrations and ethnic conflict since presidential elections in 2010, not to mention power cuts and outbreaks of diseases like Ebola. The opposition walkout threatens a return to violence.

“The government refuses to dialogue with the political class, which risks an implosion in the country,” said Aboubacar Sylla, opposition spokesman. “Faced with this situation, we are quitting the parliament and will start demonstrating in the streets.”

The opposition accuses the government of violating a reconciliation agreement signed in July that specified local elections must be held within the first four months of 2014. Most local officials were appointed by the government in 2011 and the opposition believes it can vote them out in an election.

Other news
FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record
FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says
Leon Marchand of France competes during the men's 200m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh pick up big wins at the swimming world championships

The move paralyzes the parliament which won’t be able to vote on its basic laws or an upcoming mining agreement with British-Australian multinational Rio Tinto worth billions.

“Their departure will make it impossible for the parliament to function,” said Anafiou Bah, a political analyst. “The president’s party, with just a plurality, will not be able to pass the basic law without a majority.”

Alpha Conde’s Rainbow Party won plurality in 2013 parliamentary elections but in January he dismissed the unity government and formed one of just his associates, further alienating the opposition.

Souleymane Doumboya of the Rainbow party expressed his hope that the opposition would return to parliament and engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis.

In a sign of the kind of violence that could break out, an angry mob burned down the headquarters of the Rainbow party in the inland town of Siguiri near the Mali border. Residents said the violence broke out after an associate of a newly elected official was attacked by followers of the ruling party.