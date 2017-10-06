FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Head of NYC public hospitals cites cash-flow crisis

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s system of 11 public hospitals will leave more jobs unfilled and has started slowing payments to vendors because of a cash-flow crisis, according to its interim president.

Stanley Brezenoff said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal (http://on.wsj.com/2z2aYf2 ) that he could be forced to consider reducing patient services on days when there isn’t enough staff on hand.

Brezenoff said in a letter to staff on Thursday that he would fill just 25 percent of the 250 to 300 positions that become available each month at the hospitals the system oversees.

Officials at New York City Health and Hospitals say the system has only about two weeks of cash on hand because the state has yet to disburse $380 million.

Other news
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith holds out the football while running a drill during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks
Mississippi's Secretary of State Michael Watson addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. Watson, a Republican, seeks reelection in November. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Down-ticket Mississippi candidates stump for votes at Neshoba County Fair
Mauricio of Brazil's Internacional celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Colombia's Independiente Medellin during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Liamara Polli)
Young Brazilian players could be last-minute bargains for European soccer clubs

“There will be hard choices,” Brezenoff said.

He said state officials did not provide notice that the city wouldn’t be getting the money; state officials say the city knew federal cuts were a possibility and should have planned accordingly.

Asked whether the system could meet its payroll obligations for the rest of the month, Brezenoff responded that he couldn’t immediately say.

Brezenoff said that without the funds, the public hospitals would likely increase the number of patients they ask ambulance services to send to other hospitals. But he said no person who arrived at a public hospital would be turned away.

The system serves low-income New Yorkers who often can’t find treatment elsewhere.

Officials with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration say they are trying to plan for a $2.6 billion loss in federal health care aid that will require hospitals throughout the state to find savings.

“The suggestion that the state is somehow in a position to reverse federal cuts is willful political ignorance and a distortion of reality — only the federal government can possibly restore cuts they’ve enacted,” said Jason Helgerson, New York state Medicaid director. “Save for the federal government restoring these funds, there is no way the remaining (health care funding) can reimburse all hospitals at 100 percent.”

___

Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com