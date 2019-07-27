Swim around island will benefit loon conservation

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — Two women plan to swim around an island in New Hampshire to help raise money for loon conservation.

Swimmers Brenda Gallagher and Pam Halsey are taking part in the second annual Winni Swim on Aug. 8. They will swim around Ragged Island to raise money for the Loon Preservation Committee’s work to protect loons in New Hampshire. Participants can register to swim or paddle along with the swimmers. After the swim, there will be a presentation on the history of loons on Lake Winnipesaukee and a guided tour of Ragged Island.

The island swim is part of a larger goal that Gallagher and Halsey have of swimming around all 258 islands in Lake Winnipesaukee that don’t have bridges.