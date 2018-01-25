FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Suspect charged with murder in suspicious death at Tahoe

 
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County sheriff’s deputies have added a murder charge for a suspect arrested in the suspicious death of a man at Lake Tahoe.

The sheriff’s office says officers found a man dead in Incline Village on Tuesday when they were called to a residence near Southwood and Tahoe boulevards at about 10 a.m.

The suspect identified as 44-year-old Ismael Resendiz-Moreno was detained at the scene and originally booked into the Washoe County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of batter with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Harmon says an open murder charge was added on Wednesday.

Resendiz-Moreno was being held without bail on Thursday. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

The victim has not been identified. No other details have been released.