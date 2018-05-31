FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Texas seminary terminates prominent Baptist leader

 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former head of the Southern Baptist Convention has been terminated from a Texas seminary over his handling of a sexual abuse case at another institution.

The Star-Telegram reports that the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary released a statement Wednesday saying that Paige Patterson will be removed from all of his positions and won’t receive compensation.

The move follows allegations that Patterson made sexist and demeaning comments to women who he’s accused of suggesting should tolerate abuse.

The Fort Worth seminary named Patterson president emeritus on May 23 after pushing him out of his position as president. The board had also said that he and his wife could continue to live on campus as theologians-in-residence.

The executive committee revoked the former decision after confirming new information on how he handled a sexual abuse allegation against a student.

