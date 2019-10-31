Colorado city to pay $125K settling police misconduct claim

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado city has agreed to pay $125,000 to a man who says a city police officer tackled him after helping another man break into his home two years ago.

The Gazette reported Wednesday that 72-year-old William Michael Clark filed a lawsuit against Manitou Springs after then-officer Dylan Settle tackled him in 2017.

Clark said he agreed to let a man recently released from prison stay at his home to help him, but later called police saying the man was acting erratically.

Clark claims Settle didn’t help remove the man from his home after locking him out, but instead helped him break in. Settle said the man established legal residency.

Settle said Clark attacked him. Clark’s attorney denied the claim.

Settle no longer works with the Manitou Springs Police Department.

